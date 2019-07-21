Reviewing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.29 N/A 0.06 41.88 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Borqs Technologies Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 34.7% respectively. 13.8% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.