Reviewing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s results

Since SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 1.53M 0.07 44.46 American Software Inc. 15 5.16 26.79M 0.22 61.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc. American Software Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is presently more affordable than American Software Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SilverSun Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 45,716,676.13% 0% 0% American Software Inc. 180,404,040.40% 5.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.44. American Software Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. Its rival American Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. American Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, American Software Inc.’s potential downside is -0.73% and its consensus target price is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares and 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares. 13.2% are SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. was more bullish than American Software Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors American Software Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.