Reviewing SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)’s and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s results

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. 6 0.00 71.91M -0.07 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 17 -0.20 74.49M 4.66 4.52

Table 1 highlights SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 1,241,968,911.92% 0% 0% Peabody Energy Corporation 434,851,138.35% 16.8% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Peabody Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 average price target and a 87.20% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares and 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Peabody Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 79.86% stronger performance while Peabody Energy Corporation has -26.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors SilverCrest Metals Inc.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.