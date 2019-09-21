Reviewing SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SilverCrest Metals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s competitors beat SilverCrest Metals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.