Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.95 N/A 1.09 12.96 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 57.41%. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.