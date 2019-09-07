Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.37 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 highlights Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.67, with potential upside of 3.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 97.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.