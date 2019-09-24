Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.88 N/A 1.09 13.18 The India Fund Inc. 21 66.93 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 31.55% respectively. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats The India Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.