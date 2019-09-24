Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.88
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|66.93
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 31.55% respectively. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats The India Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
