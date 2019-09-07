Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 40.23%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.