Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 75.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 7.20% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. N/A 14 12.96 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s competitors beat Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.