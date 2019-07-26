Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 75.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.70%
|7.20%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|N/A
|14
|12.96
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.54 shows that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s competitors beat Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
