Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

We are contrasting Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.92 N/A 2.00 10.32

Demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Invesco Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta means Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Invesco Ltd. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential downside is -0.10% and its consensus price target is $20.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 86.3%. Insiders held 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.