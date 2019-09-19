Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.86 N/A 1.09 13.18 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.62 N/A 0.86 25.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 33.45%. 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.