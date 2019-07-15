Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.93 N/A 1.09 12.96 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.91 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.