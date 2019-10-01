Reviewing Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)’s and Its Competitors results

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is a company in the Silver industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has 26.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 36.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Silvercorp Metals Inc. has 3.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Silvercorp Metals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals Inc. 3,972,889,440.51% 11.90% 8.20% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Silvercorp Metals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals Inc. 163.25M 4 13.18 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 21.35%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silvercorp Metals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercorp Metals Inc. -3.46% 26.86% 38.91% 36.44% 16.29% 46.19% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s rivals are 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.