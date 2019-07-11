Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Both SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.58 N/A 6.98 2.32 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.98 N/A 2.00 15.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SilverBow Resources Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverBow Resources Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

SilverBow Resources Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 34.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. has -31.43% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 22.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats SilverBow Resources Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.