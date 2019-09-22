Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s results

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.63 N/A 0.23 6.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SilverBow Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransGlobe Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverBow Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverBow Resources Inc. and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 38% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation has weaker performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.