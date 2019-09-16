Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s results

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.43 N/A 6.98 1.49 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.33 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust. SandRidge Permian Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SilverBow Resources Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than SandRidge Permian Trust, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SilverBow Resources Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust has 26.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 6 of the 10 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.