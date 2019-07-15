Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.55 N/A 6.98 2.32 Range Resources Corporation 10 0.45 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

Competitively Range Resources Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.55, with potential upside of 124.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Range Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43% Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. was more bearish than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Range Resources Corporation.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.