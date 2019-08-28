Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s results

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.35 N/A 6.98 1.49 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 8.64 N/A 0.55 9.57

Table 1 demonstrates SilverBow Resources Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Permian Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SilverBow Resources Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has weaker performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.