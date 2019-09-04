Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s results

This is a contrast between SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.33 N/A 6.98 1.49 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.19 N/A 0.21 18.00

In table 1 we can see SilverBow Resources Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Epsilon Energy Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverBow Resources Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.