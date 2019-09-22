Reviewing SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s results

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.44 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Analyst Ratings

SilverBow Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 31.78% and its consensus price target is $1.7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. was more bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.