Reviewing Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s results

Both Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 43 31.06 N/A -14.50 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.36 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Silk Road Medical Inc has an average price target of $44.5, and a 5.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders are 50.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 17.07% 40.52% 0% 0% 0% 32.67% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats on 5 of the 5 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.