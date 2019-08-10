Reviewing Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s results

We are comparing Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 22.93 N/A -20.81 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.27 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival OrthoPediatrics Corp. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 10.26% for Silk Road Medical Inc with average target price of $44.5. On the other hand, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s potential upside is 55.25% and its average target price is $48.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, OrthoPediatrics Corp. is looking more favorable than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 40.3% are OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats OrthoPediatrics Corp.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.