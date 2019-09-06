Reviewing Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s results

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 24.98 N/A -20.81 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.09 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silk Road Medical Inc and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silk Road Medical Inc and Digirad Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Digirad Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Silk Road Medical Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc and Digirad Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00 Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Silk Road Medical Inc’s upside potential is 28.10% at a $47 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silk Road Medical Inc and Digirad Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 39.3%. Insiders held 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares. Competitively, 7.6% are Digirad Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend while Digirad Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.