Reviewing Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)’s and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s results

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 39 2.64 N/A 2.71 13.34 Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 180.01 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3% Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nam Tai Property Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nam Tai Property Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 38.60% and an $46 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 20% respectively. 7.4% are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93% Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was less bullish than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Nam Tai Property Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.