Reviewing Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)’s and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s results

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 39 3.26 N/A 2.78 14.90 Control4 Corporation 19 2.33 N/A 1.60 14.87

Demonstrates Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Control4 Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Control4 Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Control4 Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 14.7% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Control4 Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Control4 Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Control4 Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.57% and an $52 consensus price target. Control4 Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus price target and a 10.72% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Control4 Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares and 87.3% of Control4 Corporation shares. 7.4% are Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Control4 Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -0.82% 1.37% 0.88% 11.01% -16.45% 19.86% Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was less bullish than Control4 Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Control4 Corporation.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.