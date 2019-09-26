Reviewing Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s results

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 33 1.87 N/A 2.58 12.44 Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.23 N/A -23.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silicom Ltd. and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Silicom Ltd. and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Silicom Ltd. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Maxar Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silicom Ltd. are 5.2 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Silicom Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Silicom Ltd. and Maxar Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 54.44% and its consensus target price is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Maxar Technologies Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Silicom Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats Maxar Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.