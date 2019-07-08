Reviewing Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 35 1.82 N/A 2.58 12.07 Impinj Inc. 21 5.55 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Silicom Ltd. and Impinj Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silicom Ltd. and Impinj Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Impinj Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Impinj Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silicom Ltd. and Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 71.7% respectively. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Impinj Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9% Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has -10.9% weaker performance while Impinj Inc. has 97.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Silicom Ltd. beats Impinj Inc.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.