Reviewing Silicom Ltd. (SILC)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 31 1.27 6.05M 2.58 12.44 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 3.23M 0.26 10.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silicom Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Silicom Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Silicom Ltd. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 19,255,251.43% 12.9% 11.2% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 120,280,032.77% 8.1% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Silicom Ltd.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Silicom Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares and 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. had bearish trend while B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.