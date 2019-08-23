Reviewing Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s results

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT), both competing one another are Packaging & Containers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. 30 0.74 N/A 1.80 16.73 UFP Technologies Inc. 38 1.55 N/A 2.18 19.96

Demonstrates Silgan Holdings Inc. and UFP Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. UFP Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Silgan Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6% UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Silgan Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, UFP Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silgan Holdings Inc. Its rival UFP Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 1.9 respectively. UFP Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. and UFP Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Silgan Holdings Inc. is $34.5, with potential upside of 15.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares and 76.2% of UFP Technologies Inc. shares. About 9.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.2% of UFP Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silgan Holdings Inc. -1.25% -3.06% 0.57% 10.27% 9.87% 27.27% UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01%

For the past year Silgan Holdings Inc. was less bullish than UFP Technologies Inc.

Summary

UFP Technologies Inc. beats Silgan Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.