Reviewing Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Silgan Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.40% 4.60% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Silgan Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. N/A 30 16.73 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Silgan Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

Silgan Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. The potential upside of the competitors is 13.61%. Given Silgan Holdings Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silgan Holdings Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silgan Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silgan Holdings Inc. -1.25% -3.06% 0.57% 10.27% 9.87% 27.27% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Silgan Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Silgan Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Silgan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Silgan Holdings Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Silgan Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.