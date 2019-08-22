Reviewing SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA)’s and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Printed Circuit Boards industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -1.36 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.41 N/A 1.22 8.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SigmaTron International Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

SigmaTron International Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TTM Technologies Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SigmaTron International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, TTM Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. SigmaTron International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TTM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SigmaTron International Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TTM Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 26.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SigmaTron International Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 0%. SigmaTron International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.65%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of TTM Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SigmaTron International Inc. 14.63% 64.91% 59.02% 60.23% -38.7% 80% TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5%

For the past year SigmaTron International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TTM Technologies Inc.

Summary

TTM Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SigmaTron International Inc.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves appliance, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, medical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturersÂ’ representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.