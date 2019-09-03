Reviewing Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB)’s and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 1 36.99 N/A -0.76 0.00 Perficient Inc. 32 2.28 N/A 0.81 42.29

Demonstrates Sigma Labs Inc. and Perficient Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sigma Labs Inc. and Perficient Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4% Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs Inc.’s current beta is -0.42 and it happens to be 142.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Perficient Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sigma Labs Inc. are 2.7 and 2.4. Competitively, Perficient Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perficient Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sigma Labs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sigma Labs Inc. and Perficient Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perficient Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Perficient Inc. is $40, which is potential 8.58% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares and 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.7% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Perficient Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33% Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. had bearish trend while Perficient Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Perficient Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sigma Labs Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.