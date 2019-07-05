Reviewing Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB)’s and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 2 40.67 N/A -0.84 0.00 Insight Enterprises Inc. 52 0.30 N/A 4.57 11.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -206% -168.3% Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs Inc.’s -0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 184.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Sigma Labs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Insight Enterprises Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Sigma Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sigma Labs Inc. and Insight Enterprises Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insight Enterprises Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 1.63% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares and 99.8% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares. About 4.1% of Sigma Labs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -9.22% -11.11% -40.47% -31.89% -8.58% -14.67% Insight Enterprises Inc. -3.27% -6.06% 13.08% 17.55% 22.56% 34.26%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. has -14.67% weaker performance while Insight Enterprises Inc. has 34.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Insight Enterprises Inc. beats Sigma Labs Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.