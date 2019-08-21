Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 34.9%. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.