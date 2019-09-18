Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.29 1.06 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 86.2%. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.