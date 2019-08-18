Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 13.3% respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.