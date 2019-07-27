Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.13 1.10 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 16 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.6. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.