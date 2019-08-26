Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.82 N/A 5.29 1.06 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 consensus target price and a 195.03% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.