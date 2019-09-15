Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.29 1.06 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.