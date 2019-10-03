Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Since SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2% Oragenics Inc. 8,779,411,764.71% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 23.9%. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

Summary

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.