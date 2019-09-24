Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Since SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.89 N/A 5.29 1.06 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta means SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta which is 85.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.