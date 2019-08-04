Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.29 1.06 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 15.90 N/A -9.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

10.2 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 3.7% respectively. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.