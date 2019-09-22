Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.