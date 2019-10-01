Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

This is a contrast between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,954,446.85% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $57.5, which is potential 56.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.