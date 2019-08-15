Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06 Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.38 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $25.86, which is potential 397.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.