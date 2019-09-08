Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.33 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 21.13% respectively. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.