Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.