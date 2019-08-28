Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.71 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta means SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 44.93% and its consensus price target is $1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.