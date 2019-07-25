Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.13 1.10 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1225.16 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.25, while its potential upside is 146.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 0% respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.