Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06 Athersys Inc. 2 19.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 451.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.